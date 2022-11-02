Simplex Trading LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE – Get Rating) by 4,709.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,701 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 6.18% of ProShares Ultra Euro worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Euro by 435.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Euro Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra Euro stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Euro has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

