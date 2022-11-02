Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 17.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,147,000 after purchasing an additional 157,529 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 808,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $972,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,076,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,059,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.34. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.54 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Read More

