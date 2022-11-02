Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Global Net Lease worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.5 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of GNL opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -2,285.71%.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

