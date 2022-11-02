Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 137,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 91,942 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 865,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 41,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JWN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Nordstrom Trading Down 2.6 %

JWN opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $36.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

