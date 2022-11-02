Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $916,000 Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

