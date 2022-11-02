Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 45,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Health Investors Stock Performance

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NHI stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $67.16.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 246.58%.

National Health Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.