Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $883,000 Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,339,000 after buying an additional 55,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,725,000 after buying an additional 234,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,518,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 985,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,431,000 after buying an additional 50,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,453,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Stock Down 3.6 %

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,942.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,215 shares of company stock valued at $134,052 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

