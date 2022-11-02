Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth about $53,256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,177,000 after buying an additional 110,231 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 482.7% in the first quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 104,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 86,880 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 915.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 78,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 52,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Insider Activity

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.11.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.