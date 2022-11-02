Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.5% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.51. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $110.43.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

