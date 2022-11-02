Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

PEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Shares of PEB opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.85%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

