Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 2,170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.20.

Roku Price Performance

Roku Company Profile

Roku stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $317.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

