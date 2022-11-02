Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $904,000 Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 80,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.83. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 389.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCOI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

