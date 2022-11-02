PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $245,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $354,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07.

