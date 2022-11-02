Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,495 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Ladder Capital worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 89.45, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.92. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

