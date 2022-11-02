Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,728 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 126.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLPX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Olaplex Price Performance

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.30.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. Analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

