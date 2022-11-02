Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HELE. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.37. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $82.94 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.