Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.50 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

