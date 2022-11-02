Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,950 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,791,000 after purchasing an additional 265,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,615 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 61.97%.

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

