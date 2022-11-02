Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,878,000 after buying an additional 176,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after buying an additional 405,765 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 2,951,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 214,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 885,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,346,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

