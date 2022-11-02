Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,164,852,000 after purchasing an additional 939,313 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,163,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. Benchmark cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Fox Advisors cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.19. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

