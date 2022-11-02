Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 31.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $149.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $152.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

