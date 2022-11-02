Simplex Trading LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 52.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

FAZ stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

