Simplex Trading LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 1.19% of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000.

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

