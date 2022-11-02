Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,208.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 54,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.9% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,534,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.90%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

