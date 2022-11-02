Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 30,672 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,044 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 77,587 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 31,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

