Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,532 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 194,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 150,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1,737.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 125,475 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $164.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.04. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $147.86 and a 52-week high of $197.76.

