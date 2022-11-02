Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $289,752,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 80.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 12.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,361,000 after acquiring an additional 710,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 298.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 561,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

