Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 379 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax stock opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.57. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

