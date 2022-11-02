Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BWX Technologies worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 136,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 529,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.