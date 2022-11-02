Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 893.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

