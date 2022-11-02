Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 8,579 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,705 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $45,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

First Republic Bank stock opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day moving average of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FRC. Raymond James raised First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Republic Bank to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.06.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

