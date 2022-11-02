Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,943 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in TC Energy by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,307,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in TC Energy by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TC Energy by 270.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

