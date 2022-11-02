Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 42,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,619,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 363,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,346,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,930,000 after buying an additional 100,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.20.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $225.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $389.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,219 shares of company stock worth $9,776,728 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

