Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $334.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.31 and its 200-day moving average is $334.24. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.80.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

