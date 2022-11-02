Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 68,751 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Price Performance

Twitter stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $55.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.39.

In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Stories

