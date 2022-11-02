Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $3.20 Million in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 67,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $3,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.41.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -286.92%.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

