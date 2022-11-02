Assetmark Inc. Invests $182,000 in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 28,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XTL opened at $88.18 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $103.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.68.

