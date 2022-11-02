Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,398 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,619 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,160,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

