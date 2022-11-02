Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 295 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 357.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AON opened at $284.49 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.62.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

