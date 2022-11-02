Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $138.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.08.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.