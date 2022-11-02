Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 32,649 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,649 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55.

