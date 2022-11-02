Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $127.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.43. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

