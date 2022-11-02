Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 92,441 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,441 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 77,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPIP opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54.

