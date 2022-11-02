Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $456,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

VNLA opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67.

