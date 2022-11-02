Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,723 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,723 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN opened at $759.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $691.27 and a 200 day moving average of $648.06. The company has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $764.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.82.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,228 shares of company stock valued at $44,022,965 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

