Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

