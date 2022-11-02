NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,982 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 17,296 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after acquiring an additional 284,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,016,010,000 after buying an additional 44,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,760,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $695,913,000 after acquiring an additional 131,368 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.61.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.9 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $151.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.69. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.