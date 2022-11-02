Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 953.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 58,439 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,622,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 150,144 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,573,000 after purchasing an additional 148,621 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,901,000 after purchasing an additional 142,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

