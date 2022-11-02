W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $592.70 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $595.39. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $533.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

