AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,960 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.2 %

Paychex stock opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

